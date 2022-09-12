Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Reduces Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. trimmed its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151,240 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned about 0.10% of Berry Global Group worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Price Performance

NYSE:BERY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.74. 10,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BERY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.56.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.