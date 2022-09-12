Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $862.57 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 395.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,219,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,359,347 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $862,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 407.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,499,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $254,636,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 3,291.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,367,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,500 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $152,175,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 133.3% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,730,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,000 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN stock remained flat at $94.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $95.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.33. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

