Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 892 Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,954,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Sterling Check makes up approximately 0.3% of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 62.27% of Sterling Check worth $1,584,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STER. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 914,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after buying an additional 12,215 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 4th quarter worth about $2,890,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 1st quarter worth about $15,306,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 470,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,429,000 after buying an additional 112,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Sterling Check Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Sterling Check stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,946. Sterling Check Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $76,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $76,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,053.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

About Sterling Check

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.