Governors Lane LP Buys New Position in Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL)

Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Metals Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.78. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,851. Metals Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Metals Acquisition Profile

Metals Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on metals and mining businesses. Metals Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

