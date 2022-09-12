Governors Lane LP Has $13.73 Million Stock Position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Governors Lane LP lessened its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,715 shares during the quarter. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II comprises 1.0% of Governors Lane LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Governors Lane LP owned 1.67% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II worth $13,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth about $2,474,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth about $3,465,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter worth about $2,444,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth about $3,014,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth about $3,653,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Up 2.4 %

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

Shares of PRPB stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 207,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,352. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $10.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87.

(Get Rating)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

