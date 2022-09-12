Governors Lane LP Has $17.93 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Governors Lane LP increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 126.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,800 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises about 1.3% of Governors Lane LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Governors Lane LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 274,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,970,000 after buying an additional 31,244 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $200,316,000. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $10,014,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $50,069,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $26,821,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.66. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

