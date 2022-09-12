Governors Lane LP Purchases Shares of 221,700 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 221,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.2 %

First Horizon stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.20. 61,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,345. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

