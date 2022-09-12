Governors Lane LP Trims Stock Holdings in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD)

Governors Lane LP trimmed its position in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Governors Lane LP owned 1.27% of G Squared Ascend I worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in G Squared Ascend I by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 249,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 45,092 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the first quarter worth $2,374,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the first quarter worth $1,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in G Squared Ascend I by 1,589.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 163,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the fourth quarter worth $1,650,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G Squared Ascend I Trading Up 0.1 %

G Squared Ascend I stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,138. G Squared Ascend I Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

G Squared Ascend I Profile

G Squared Ascend I Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector primarily in software-as-a service, online marketplaces, mobility 2.0/logistics, fintech/insurtech, new age media, and sustainability.

