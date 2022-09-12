Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) by 576.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,402 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 1.20% of Golden Path Acquisition worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,631,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Golden Path Acquisition by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 157,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Golden Path Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 574,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 41,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Golden Path Acquisition Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCO traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $6.69. 6,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,884. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. Golden Path Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Golden Path Acquisition Company Profile

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

