Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,273 LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

LGI Homes Price Performance

LGIH stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $95.47. 2,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,292. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $160.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.76 and a 200-day moving average of $100.41. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.73. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ryan Edone purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,971.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LGI Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

