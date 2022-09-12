Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $316,560,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Up 2.1 %

Fiserv stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.70. The company had a trading volume of 172,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.08. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $115.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

