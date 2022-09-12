Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 272,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000. Highland Transcend Partners I comprises 2.4% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.73% of Highland Transcend Partners I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the 1st quarter valued at $1,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTPA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.95. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,238. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

About Highland Transcend Partners I

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the travel and leisure, financial services, health and wellness, music and entertainment, media and mobile, and renewable energy/resource efficiency sectors.

