Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,513 Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 85.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Steel Canyon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 200,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Liberty Media Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Liberty Media Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. 2,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,358. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

About Liberty Media Acquisition

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.