Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,400 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KVSA. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 337.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 33,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KVSA remained flat at $9.81 during midday trading on Monday. 1,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,538. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

