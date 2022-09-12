Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 227,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. Liberty Media Acquisition makes up 2.0% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Liberty Media Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMACA. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 794,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $9,877,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 4,034,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,028,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Acquisition Stock Performance

LMACA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.86. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,230. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Liberty Media Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

