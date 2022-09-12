Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Acquires 309,072 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 677.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,072 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 4.0% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after acquiring an additional 773,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,144,000 after acquiring an additional 501,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,794,727. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $282.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

