Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,033 shares during the quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,268,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,417,000 after acquiring an additional 286,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after acquiring an additional 597,587 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in DISH Network by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,270,000 after purchasing an additional 527,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,862,000 after purchasing an additional 68,530 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $19.65. 108,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,128. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64.

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 35,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $664,669.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,927 shares in the company, valued at $7,276,037.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 453,585 shares of company stock valued at $8,040,360 in the last three months. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

