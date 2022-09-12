Granite Hill India Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Granite Hill India Partners LLC decreased its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,983 shares during the quarter. SentinelOne accounts for 100.0% of Granite Hill India Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Granite Hill India Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SentinelOne worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on SentinelOne to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their target price on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.65.

Shares of S stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.22. 72,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,338. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $78.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.39.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309,939 shares in the company, valued at $29,211,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,309,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,211,639.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,171 shares of company stock worth $26,095,193. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

