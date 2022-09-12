Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,585 argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,000. argenx makes up approximately 0.7% of Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of argenx by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of argenx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARGX traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $391.38. 3,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,823. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.39 and its 200 day moving average is $335.21. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $249.50 and a 52 week high of $403.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.83.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.76) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $85.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.45% and a negative net margin of 538.17%. Analysts predict that argenx SE will post -15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

