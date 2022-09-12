Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,600 KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KB. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,926,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,024. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KB. StockNews.com cut KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

