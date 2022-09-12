Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,372,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 871,000 shares during the period. Denison Mines accounts for 0.8% of Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Denison Mines worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on Denison Mines in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Denison Mines Stock Down 1.4 %

About Denison Mines

DNN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.43. 77,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,074,829. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 1.94.

(Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.