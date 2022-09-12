Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC Takes Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,418 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Infosys by 16.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,855,349,000 after buying an additional 10,570,026 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,476 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Infosys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,180,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,794,000 after purchasing an additional 53,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,626,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,006 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.34. 119,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,038,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.171 dividend. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INFY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

