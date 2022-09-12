Great Point Partners LLC Has $24.16 Million Position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 175.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,592 shares during the quarter. Bicycle Therapeutics makes up 5.8% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $24,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $66,957,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,483,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,698,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 689.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 142,578 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,907,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.
Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %
Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $752.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.71. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $62.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on BCYC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.92.
Bicycle Therapeutics Profile
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
