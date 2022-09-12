Great Point Partners LLC Purchases 462,260 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874,197 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 462,260 shares during the quarter. KalVista Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 3.1% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KALV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 21,169 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 25,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,797 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $26,883.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,360. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Stories

