Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,268,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 84,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $249.20. The company had a trading volume of 22,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,790. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.04.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.