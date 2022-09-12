Greenlight Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Greenlight Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,975,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420,000 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources accounts for about 7.6% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned 0.56% of Teck Resources worth $120,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,375,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,506,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 56,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $34.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,111. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.34.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

