Greenlight Capital Inc. Grows Stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,000 shares during the period. PLBY Group makes up about 0.7% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of PLBY Group worth $10,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PLBY Group by 832.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,987 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at $2,331,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,640,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at about $958,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group Price Performance

Shares of PLBY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,977. PLBY Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

PLBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on PLBY Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PLBY Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PLBY Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

About PLBY Group

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.