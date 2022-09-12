Greenlight Capital Inc. Invests $29.63 Million in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,133,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,633,000. Southwestern Energy accounts for 1.9% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,209,872,000 after buying an additional 13,696,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,499,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,169,000 after purchasing an additional 507,082 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.59. 972,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,522,504. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.