Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,703 CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth $8,375,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth $7,592,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth $3,035,000. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

UAN traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,321. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.48. CVR Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $59.87 and a 1 year high of $179.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.74.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $10.05 per share. This represents a $40.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 138.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

