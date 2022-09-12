Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Ares Management accounts for 1.4% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $78.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,705. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 156.41%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

