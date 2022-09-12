Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Has $4.10 Million Position in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the period. 180 Degree Capital comprises 2.5% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of 180 Degree Capital worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 234,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

TURN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.04. 7,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,958. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35.

Insider Activity at 180 Degree Capital

About 180 Degree Capital

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $41,010.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 497,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,175.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 20,759 shares of company stock valued at $127,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

