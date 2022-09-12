Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Sells 570 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Investar worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Investar by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Investar by 10.2% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 27,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Investar by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Investar in the first quarter worth about $1,131,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $20.95. 271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,239. Investar Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a market cap of $209.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Investar Increases Dividend

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Investar had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $28.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Investar to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Investar Profile

(Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.