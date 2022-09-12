Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney Sells 500 Shares

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,978.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Greif Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Greif stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $68.75. 231,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,161. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Greif in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 3.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 26.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Greif by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

