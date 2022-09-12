Grimm (GRIMM) Price Hits $0.0012

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grimm has traded 426.1% higher against the US dollar. Grimm has a total market cap of $74,643.76 and approximately $9.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,219.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00747701 BTC.
Grimm Coin Profile
Grimm (CRYPTO:GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com.
Grimm Coin Trading
