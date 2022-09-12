GRS Advisors LLC Acquires 109,429 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

GRS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109,429 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty accounts for 7.1% of GRS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GRS Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $28,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REXR. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,001,894.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,252 shares of company stock worth $3,009,629. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.57. 29,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average is $67.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.63%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

