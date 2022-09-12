GRS Advisors LLC Acquires 1,827 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

GRS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle accounts for about 3.2% of GRS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GRS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $12,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of JLL traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.12. 3,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,072. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.63 and its 200-day moving average is $197.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.28.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
