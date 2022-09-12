GRS Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

GRS Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684,844 shares during the quarter. Tricon Residential comprises about 0.5% of GRS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,345,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,708,000 after buying an additional 1,483,900 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,267,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $97,541,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,384,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,471,000 after purchasing an additional 322,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCN. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

NYSE:TCN traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $10.98. 11,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

