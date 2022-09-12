GRS Advisors LLC Has $22.17 Million Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

GRS Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139,780 shares during the quarter. Kite Realty Group Trust makes up approximately 5.6% of GRS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $22,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Shares of NYSE:KRG traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 28,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,156. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -135.48%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

