Guardian Capital Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up 1.4% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.66. The company had a trading volume of 51,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,838. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

