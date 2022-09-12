Guardian Capital Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in Sanofi by 62.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328,799 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,607,000 after purchasing an additional 506,752 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 5,487.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 407,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sanofi by 306.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 481,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 362,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.38.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,695. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

