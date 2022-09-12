Guardian Capital Advisors LP Buys 497 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 2.9% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $29,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,391 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 34.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 2.0 %

CNI stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.51. The stock had a trading volume of 82,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,609. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $106.61 and a twelve month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.