Guardian Capital Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ING traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.66. 161,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,219,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ING shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

