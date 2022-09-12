Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $18.87 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 1.8% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $18,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,151,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $195,296,000 after acquiring an additional 243,837 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,486,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,092,000 after purchasing an additional 577,891 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.5% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 234,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.79. 136,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.39. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5822 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

