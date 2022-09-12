Guardian Capital Advisors LP Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,632,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

