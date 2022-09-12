Guardian Capital Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.36. 462,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,395,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $44.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.