Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 9,397 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,397 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.3% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,633,758. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

