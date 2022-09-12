Guardian Capital LP Buys 209 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.18% of Exponent worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,865,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,905,000 after acquiring an additional 49,847 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,565,000 after buying an additional 138,798 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,401,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,446,000 after buying an additional 323,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,088,000 after buying an additional 60,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,112,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,234,000 after buying an additional 54,148 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPO stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.10. 933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,164. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.16 and its 200 day moving average is $95.76. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.97 and a 1 year high of $127.61.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Exponent’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

