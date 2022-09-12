Guardian Capital LP Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.65.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $8.51 on Monday, reaching $532.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,340. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $528.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

