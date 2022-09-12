Guardian Capital LP Has $15.52 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,135 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,561,649,000 after buying an additional 528,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,381,518,000 after buying an additional 502,626 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after buying an additional 491,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after buying an additional 312,449 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.68.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.10. 94,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

