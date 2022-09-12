Guardian Capital LP Has $74.05 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,579 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 1.4% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $74,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 73.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $36,542,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.15. 80,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,609. The company has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.41 and its 200 day moving average is $120.25. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $106.61 and a 1 year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

